Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most important anime of the moment and this great promotion carried out in Japan is another example of this.

The Shibuya Incident arc has become one of the darkest in Jujutsu Kaisen

The enormous quality that each chapter of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen have made it become one of the most recommended action animes of the moment, one of the most important works of this year in terms of animation and, of course, a true phenomenon in Japan.

As we know, the presence of anime in Japan It is something particularly widespread and frequently used for collaborations between companies due to the great interest it is capable of arousing among its inhabitants. And it was precisely this anime that It has been promoted incredibly in Shibuya to remind us that it is, without a doubt, a work of great ambition that adapts what for many is one of the best story arcs of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen has been promoted in style in the Japanese neighborhood of Shibuya

Thanks to a great video from the official channel of TOHO animation We have been able to see the many ways in which this anime has been advertised, using everything from original fragments of the series to distributing thematic newspapers and letters based on the work. It has even been created a mural whose aesthetic is inspired by the Confining Prisona Cursed Object of great importance in this story arc:

For those unfamiliar with this series, we inform you that The choice to make this big promotion in Shibuya is no coincidence. This busy neighborhood is the main setting of the ‘Shibuya Incident’ arcwhich is currently being adapted and broadcast in anime format by the animation studio MAPPA.

The Shibuya Arch is also one of the most important and exciting of all Jujutsu Kaisenwith moments that are difficult to forget like the confrontation between Yuji Itadori and Choso or Sukuna’s display of power against Jogotwo great examples of the impressive visual quality that anime is capable of achieving today.

The Shibuya arc is still far from over and el drama se ha apoderado de Jujutsu Kaisen due to the loss of some of the most beloved characters among fans. On the other hand, the leading role has gone to It will be doneone of the most dangerous and lethal villains in the entire work.

