Amazon warned all users that a major change was on the horizon: the introduction of advertising on Fire TV devices.

Now, with the latest software update, this feature has officially materialized, creating a stir among users who find these full-screen ads an annoying interruption to their user experience.

The arrival of advertising on Fire TV devices has sparked criticism and annoyance among the community. Despite the previous warning, the reality of encountering annoying ads has triggered an echo of discontent.

Given this scenario, Various voices have emerged seeking solutions to avoid the constant presence of this advertising. Users have begun to share methods and tricks to regain the experience without the intrusion of propaganda on their screens.

The trick to remove full screen ads on Fire TV

If you want to get rid of ads on your Amazon Fire TV device, you are in the right place. Here we show you an effective way to remove advertising easily and simply, without installing anything. You just need to make some small adjustments to the system.

The first thing you should do is go to the main menu and navigate to the option Setting. This section is usually represented by a gear icon. Within this menu, you will find the tab preferences. Touch it to access options related to the user experience.

Now, look for the option called Featured contentwhich controls the display of ads and relevant content on your Fire TV.

In this section, scroll through the options and tap Autoplay for video and sound. Disable both functions to remove full-screen ad playback from your device’s start menu. This way, you will completely get rid of annoying advertising.

It is worth mentioning that by deactivating this function, you will also lose the ability for series and movie trailers to play automatically. However, this is a small price to pay for avoiding ads on Fire TV.

With these simple steps, you can regain peace of mind watch your favorite content without interruptions. Remember that user experience is key, and with this trick, you can customize your device according to your preferences.