Ana García Lozano has managed to remove a thorn by beating Raúl Peña in their third and last duel at La Pista. The presenter has broken her bad streak when everything pointed to a full performance for the actor in the test. In fact, the two have clashed at the beginning of the program.

Raúl has had that opportunity to sweep by being the fastest with the button. However, the first fragment he heard did not help him remember the lyrics. “I have the melody but I don’t want to give clues,” he said.

However, Ana didn’t need any help because she knew the topic perfectly and she demonstrated it by singing it: “What is a girl like you doing in a place like this?” And she has clinched it with that “femme fatale” from the chorus. Don’t miss this musical super-duel in the video!