The history of Spain is presented as a mosaic of historical events, characters and moments that have shaped the identity and progress of the country over time.

In the past, immersing yourself in narrative used to be a challenge for many people, who needed to have in-depth knowledge to fully understand it.

However, today, thanks to the Royal Academy of History (RAH)exploring this intricate web of events has been simplified with the help of an interesting interactive map.

This map, affectionately baptized as the Google Maps of the history of Spainemerges as an essential tool for both researchers and historians and the general public.

It provides the opportunity to explore historical events interactively, facilitating the discovery of relevant figures in a much simpler way.

What is and how does the RAH’s interactive Google Maps work?

As we already mentioned, this map uses Google Maps technology and allows users to explore the History of Spain interactively.

It is a type of digital world map that provides a global vision of historical events in the Spanish context. Its main function lies in precise georeferencing, assigning each point on the map a specific event and marking the exact place where it took place.

This feature gives people a visual connection to past eventsallowing a detailed exploration of the country’s history based on its geographical location.

When you click on a point on the map, a small summary appears with data about the event that happened at that place and time.

You will find the name of the event, the date it occurred, the location and who was involved, and even the number of deaths.

There is also a list of more than 50,000 relevant people who left their mark on the history of Spain. Clicking on the name opens a pop-up window with information about his life and work. Likewise, it highlights the timeline and related events.

Additionally, at the bottom of the map, you will find four handy tabs: Who, When, Where and What, which act as additional tools, giving you the ability to apply more specific filters to your searches, allowing you to explore the history of Spain in greater detail. .

If you are interested in learning about the history of the country in a different way, the Google Maps of the history of Spain from the RAH It is an essential tool. It is a simple and attractive way to learn about the past and discover relevant events and people.