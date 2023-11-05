Captain America transformed into a werewolf in the past and we tell you how it was.

He Multiverse It’s a good excuse Marvel so that fans can see the most curious versions of their favorite heroes and villains. However, even these types of shocking transformations are not limited only to realities outside the world. Marvel Universe major. In fact, some of them are part of the official canon. From the stage in which Peter Parker had six arms to more permanent changes like those experienced by countless mutants, it seems almost all heroes have experienced major changes at some point in your life.

The comic Capwolf and the Howling Commandos #1 showed one of the most iconic transformations in the official Marvel canon especially focused on the memorable Captain America. As exciting as it is, the fact that the Captain America is unleashing his inner beast once again raises the question of where that story began the first time, without mentioning how or when it ended.

After being captured by the villain Doctor Nightshade, Rogers was injected with a surprisingly effective serum that set off a chain of transformations that led to him becoming a werewolf. At first, this Capwolf was not only uncontrollable, but he also ended up losing his mind completely. Although Capwolf recognized his shield as an element of great importance in his life, the human side of him initially could not overcome the voice of the animal that had just been born.

At the beginning of Captain America’s transformation, Capwolf ended up living for a long time in the forest where he could escape the sunlight and hide from prying eyes that denounced his change. In fact, Capwolf tried to avoid confrontation whenever possible. As the story progressed, Capwolf slowly became more and more human, interacting much more with the people around him.

As the human factor of Captain America They slowly returned to him, Capwolf began to team up with other characters such as Wolfsbane of the X-Men. What followed shortly after was a true revolution against Doctor Nightshade and her experiments. However, Nightshade was not the mastermind behind all these events. Was Dredmund Druid who was behind these massive transformations, all in the hopes of achieving untold cosmic power for his own benefit. Once Dredmund transformed into Starwolf, it became clear that the focus of the villain’s efforts was never Captain America, but rather the Moon Gem within John Jameson, aka Manwolf.

Capwolf’s image has become an iconic part of Marvel’s darkest corners and one of Captain America’s strangest runs. As a result, Capwolf has appeared everywhere, from new comics to action figures and even video games and board games. Even more importart, Capwolf now is about to return to the pages of the Marvel Universe stronger than ever.

