Suara.com – PT Global Digital Niaga Tbk or better known as e-commerce Blibli focuses on improving performance in terms of service to customers. This effort was carried out by Blibli by carrying out the new spirit of Simplify to Amplify to make it easier to access inclusive services in the integrated Blibli Tiket ecosystem.

“This principle is implemented through three important aspects in Blibli’s business sustainability, including digital and technological aspects, GCG and ESG,” said Blibli Chief Corporate Secretary & Investor Relations, Eric Winarta in his statement, Friday (24/11/2023).

For these efforts, the issuer codenamed BELI shares won a special award at the 2023 CSA Awards, specifically in the category of The Best Technology Sector on the New Economy Board organized by the Indonesian Securities Analyst Association (AAEI) and the Certified Securities Analyst (CSA) Community.

The award criteria take into account future profitability aspects, openness aspects towards shareholders, share liquidity aspects, risk management aspects, Good Corporate Governance (GCG), and ESG (environment, social and governance) aspects.

This award is based on an assessment by a jury consisting of practitioners and professionals in the capital markets sector, where Blibli is considered capable of showing positive and sustainable performance on the various aspects assessed above.

Eric Winarta appreciated the jury team, the Indonesian Securities Analysts Association and the CSA Community, which was an extraordinary award for a company that only about a year ago was officially listed and traded on the Indonesian Stock Exchange.

“Achieving the best award in the technology sector category on this new economic board will also further encourage us to continue to strengthen consistency in implementing technology-based business innovation in various aspects, such as openness to shareholders, GCG and ESG,” he said.

Blibli is a pioneer of the omnichannel commerce and lifestyle ecosystem that serves digitally connected retail and institutional consumers. Blibli officially went public on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (BEI) in November 2022 and was listed on the new economy board, which is a new listing board launched by the BEI.

The new economic board has been prepared for shares of issuers that meet the main board qualifications with high income growth, especially for issuers that utilize technology to create various product and service innovations to increase productivity and economic growth that has social benefits.