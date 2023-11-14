Bill Gates, as usual, usually offers all kinds of advice, life experiences and predictions for the future. In this case, he precisely wanted to focus on this last issue and wanted to give everyone a little preview of how, according to him, artificial intelligence will change your life in the next five years.

In his latest blog post, Gates mentions the idea of ​​having your own AI agent, a virtual entity that will respond to your natural language and perform various tasks based on its knowledge of the user.

However, This is just a small part of the four predictions that he wanted to show everyone: Will they come true?

“Agents are not only going to change the way everyone interacts with computers. They are also going to revolutionize the software industry, causing the biggest revolution in computing since we went from writing commands to touching icons,” he explains on his blog. .

The 4 big predictions of how artificial intelligence will change your life in 5 years

1. AI agents will become the new operating systems or platforms

Gates’ first prediction suggests that concerns about different operating systems and software will be a thing of the past. In the not-too-distant future, artificial intelligence agents will become the new operating systems or platforms, eliminating the need to use specific applications for each task.

This imagines a short-term world in which we simply You will tell your device, in colloquial language, what you want to do, and the software will respond in a personalized way.

“With permission to track your online interactions and real-world locations, you’ll develop a powerful understanding of the people, places, and activities you engage in. You’ll gain insight into your personal and work relationships, hobbies, preferences, and schedules. You’ll choose how and when you intervene. to help you with something or ask you to make a decision,” he says.

2. Your access is likely via headphones

The second change contemplated is the omnipresence of these AI agents like a constant voice in your ears. Among the multiple forms of interaction proposed, Gates notes that headsets will be the primary means for agents to communicate with you.

“These are all possibilities, but I think the first big breakthrough in human-agent interaction will be headsets. If your agent needs to communicate with you, they’ll talk to you or appear on your phone,” Gates explains.

3. It will fully delve into your social relationships (positively)

The third prediction implies that this AI agent It will also delve into your personal relationships. It could remind you of birthdays, offer gift suggestions, and even coordinate a get-together with friends.

“If your friend just had surgery, your agent will offer to send you flowers and can order them for you. If you tell him you’d like to catch up with your old college roommate, he’ll work with your agent to find a time to meet and, just before your arrival, he will remind you that his oldest son has just started college,” exemplifies Bill Gates.

4. AI will be your personal psychologist

The fourth and strangest prediction is that this AI agent could play the role of personal therapist. Gates highlights that this is already happening with applications like Wysa and Youper, which offer therapies through chatbots.

Although it may initially seem strange, these are proving to be effective in reducing symptoms such as anxiety, solving the very common barriers to accessing mental health care.

“The real change will come when agents can help patients do a basic triage, get advice on how to deal with health problems and decide if they need to seek treatment,” he adds.

With all this, the truth is that, Seeing how quickly artificial intelligence is advancing, these are not crazy ideas to become a reality in such a few years.. For now, we have to wait and see if Bill Gates’ predictions really come true.