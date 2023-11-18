On November 24, the new Disney movie, Wish: the power of desires, will be released and Ana Guerra performs the song A Good Wish, and we show you the making of how she recorded it

Singer and songwriter Ana Guerra performs “A Good Wish,” the end credits song of Wish: The power of wishes, which opens in theaters on November 24. “A good wish” is part of the soundtrack of the film in Spanish and is now available on all digital platforms from today, and now you can see the making of how he recorded the musical theme that will surely give a lot to talk about in the next edition’s Oscars, which in its original version is played by Ariana DeBose.

You can watch the video below

A wish fulfilled

“Collaborating with Disney for this film has been a wish come true for me, after having performed at the Disney 100 Gala at the Teatro Real with colleagues whom I love and admire. All of the studio’s films have been part of my life since I was little and Wish: The Power of Wishes is even more special for paying tribute to Disney’s 100th anniversary,” declared Ana Guerra. “Thank you to Disney for trusting me and giving me this opportunity to contribute my voice to this film. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.”

About Ana Guerra:

Ana Guerra is one of the most popular faces in the music of our country. 2018 was the year in which she burst onto the Spanish music scene and did so to stay.

Hits like “Lo Malo”, “Ni la Hora” or “Bajito” have led the Tinerfeña artist to position itself at No. 1 on the charts the week of its release and accumulate a multitude of streams on digital platforms with her first EP “Reflexion” ( 2019) and with his latest studio album “La Luz Del Martes” (2021), the year in which he also received a prestigious Dial Award in recognition of his project. Event where the artist also showed her great role as a presenter by hosting the gala alongside the station’s best-known faces.

On stage he has collaborated with artists of the stature of Alejandro Sanz, Juan Luis Guerra or Carlos Rivera among others and his repertoire includes international collaborations with: Tiziano Ferro, Tini, Greeicy, Mike Bahía and Lasso.

The artist has been touring the entire Spanish geography this last year with her most recent 2023 tour ”Si Me Quisieras Tour”.

Regarding television projects, Ana Guerra is the current winner of the 2023 edition of El Desafío from the renowned production company 7yAcción and currently plays the role of co-presenter in the talent show Cover Night by Shine Iberia for TVE.

At the end of 2023 his new EP will be released; of which the single ”Tiempo de Discount” has already been published. This is a four-track project that will be the prelude to an album that will be published in early 2024.

About the movie:

In Wish: The Power of Wishes, Asha, a clever optimist, makes a wish so powerful that she is answered by a cosmic force, a small ball of unlimited energy called a Star. Together, Asha and Estrella face an imposing enemy, the Magnificent King, ruler of Rosas, to save the community from him and demonstrate that when a person’s will connects with the magic of the stars, wonderful things can happen.

Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actress Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnificent, and Alan Tudyk as Valentino (Asha’s favorite goat), the film is directed by Oscar®-winner Chris Buck. (Frozen, Frozen II) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen II) and co-produced by Juan Pablo Reyes (Encanto). Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) is the executive producer and Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are the project’s writers. Featuring original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus music by composer Dave Metzger, Wish opens only in theaters on December 24. November.