From Rabiot to Kean to Chiesa’s sacrifice, this is how the coach rebuilt his mentality and spirit

Fabiana Della Valle

13 November 2023 (change at 09:38) – Turin

Massimiliano Allegri likes the mountain air. As soon as football allows him, he goes to regenerate in Val Badia. This time, however, to feel higher than everyone else, it was enough for him to smell the Turin sky immediately after the 2-1 victory over Cagliari. Juventus returned to the top once again just for one night, as happened after the success over Verona two weeks ago, but it doesn’t matter. What matters is that by winning the last match before the break – and the direct confrontation with the top of the class, Inter – Madama has become master of her own destiny: by beating the Nerazzurri in her fortress, the Allianz Stadium, she can overtake the Inzaghi boys and give some concreteness to the championship dream. November 26th is a date circled in red: the day of truth, the moment in which the Lady will measure herself against Max’s chosen team, “a team built for years to win championships”, as the Livorno coach likes to repeat. The outsider against the favourite, a young and very hard-working Juventus who will try to fill the gap with a solid and well-tested, fresh from a Champions League final.

The moment of truth

The last time at the Signora’s home it ended 2-0 for the Bianconeri, with goals from Rabiot and Fagioli. The second will not be there (disqualified for 7 months for the betting affair), the first will return after serving his suspension against Cagliari and will play with the captain’s armband on his arm, because Danilo has not yet recovered from the injury. Adrien is also a bit of a symbol of this Juventus that is more solid than beautiful, which cares about the result rather than the spectacularization of the event. After a year on the gridiron, heavily influenced by off-field events, Max has taken back the role of leader in a strongly renewed team, more so than in the men’s mentality. Last season, November was the month of the great revolution: with the resignation of Andrea Agnelli and the entire board of directors, Allegri found himself alone in command, with the weight of a present complicated by legal matters all on his shoulders. Now the coach is no longer alone, next to him is Cristiano Giuntoli, a constant presence at Continassa who helps him in managing the team with continuous conversations with the players, and November can become the month of awareness, the one in which the bianconeri they can become fully aware of their own strength. A success against the Nerazzurri would become a certificate of authenticity for that role of candidate for the tricolor that Allegri continues to publicly refuse.

Kean and his brothers

“Inter is stronger but in a dry match anything can happen”: this is Max’s thought, who this season has already beaten Milan and Fiorentina away and Lazio at home and drawn with Atalanta in Bergamo. Zero defeats so far in direct clashes with teams aiming for the Champions League. Curiosity: in the only big match played at the Allianz Stadium, both Chiesa and Vlahovic scored, the two top players without goals for 7 and 8 games respectively. Yet Allegri was able to win even without them, collecting 6 successes, a draw and only one goal conceded after the defeat in Reggio Emilia against Sassuolo (the only one of the season). Taking advantage of the solidity – and also the prolificacy – of the defensive department (6 clean sheets in a row and 4 goals out of 7 in the last 5 matches scored by defenders) and the spirit of sacrifice of the attackers, in particular Kean, now promoted to starter ( 6 in a row from the start) despite being the only Juventus striker who has not yet hit the mark. Kean, thanks to Allegri’s trust, has found the national team again and together with Chiesa will try to give the Italians qualification for Euro 2024. With them there will also be Gatti, Locatelli and Cambiaso, two other key players of a Juventus made up of wingmen rather than dust of stars. “The working class goes to Heaven”: Max is inspired by an old film from the 70s and awaits the Inter of top scorer Lautaro (12 goals, the only player in double figures in Serie A) with fire inside. The mountain air, as we know, also awakens the appetite.

