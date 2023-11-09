The director of Night Swim has revealed how this shocking horror film came to life.

We recently saw the trailer for Night Swim, a horror film by Bryce McGuire. But many people may not know that it was originally a short film released in 2014. Now, we will know what the process has been like until it became one of the most anticipated Blumhouse releases of 2024.

Although first you can review the first trailer.

These are the words of director Bryce McGuire:

“We made that short a long time ago, many years ago. He was sent around the city. A lot of people were interested and, you know, they wanted to know what the concept was, but the feature was, and for a long time, I just thought, no, I don’t know. I think a short is a short.”

“And then I came up with this idea that opened all that up for me and I thought, no, this has to be a feature. This is a story worth a feature. There’s a feature-level mystery here (level concept that I knew then I could pull off that speech). So basically I made the short, I had a treatment, we had a speech, we came and showed up to a bunch of studios, like all the big studios in town. There was a competitive situation that several studios were interested in and they ultimately landed exactly where they were supposed to land with Atomic Monster. And James Wan won initially, and then Blumhouse joined forces in recent years to make that happen. So that’s the best thing right there.”

The official synopsis of the horror movie Night Swim:

Night Swim

“Based on the acclaimed 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, the film stars Wyatt Russell as Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative disease who moves to a new home. with his worried wife Eve (Kerry Condon), his teenage daughter Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle) and his young son Elliot (Gavin Warren). Secretly hoping, against all odds, to return to professional baseball, Ray convinces Eve that the sparkling pool in the backyard of his new house will be fun for the kids and provide him with physical therapy. The secret of the home’s past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family into the depths of inescapable terror.”

Do you want to see this horror movie? Leave us your comments.