Anthony Dworkin, a leading European researcher, provides evidence of Israel’s war crimes in Gaza that cannot be denied by the governments of Western countries supporting Zionists. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Anthony Dworkin, a leading researcher, there is some strong evidence to suggest that Israel has committed war crimes in its military attack on Gaza, Palestine.

This evidence can no longer be ignored by the governments of Western countries which have been defending Israel.

Unfortunately, Dworkin said, Western governments have avoided public discussion of whether Israel is committing war crimes.

Dworkin, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, reached that conclusion after conducting a comprehensive evaluation of Israel’s latest offensive against the densely populated Palestinian enclave.

He noted that the number of fatalities in Gaza due to Israeli attacks had exceeded 14,000 people. He also highlighted military operations against several hospitals in Gaza.

Dworkin said some Western leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, had not expressed concerns about the impact of Israel’s attacks on Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

“As the military campaign enters a new phase that may involve operations in the now densely populated southern region of Gaza and raise more and more questions about how the operation will end, it is time for European leaders to speak more clearly about what international law requires.” he said, as quoted from Anadolu, Wednesday (22/11/2023).

Dworkin gave the example of two rules, namely the law of war and international humanitarian law, which determine what can and cannot be done during conflict. In particular, he emphasized that violations of international humanitarian law constitute war crimes.

He said international humanitarian law clearly delineates the limits that can cause harm to civilians during military operations.

He noted that international humanitarian law calls on parties to a conflict to take all necessary measures to protect non-combatants while recognizing that no war is without its impact on civilians.