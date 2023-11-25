There are already several clues about what we could see in the 2024 Fantastic Four movie.

John Hasinsky played the role of Reed Richards in Doctor Strange: Universe of Madness

The Fantastic Four are one of Marvel’s most iconic superhero groups and his arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe It is one of the most anticipated events by fans. Although there is still no official date for the release of his film, already some details have been leaked about the possible cast, villains and base of operations of this fantastic family.

Although there is still a long way to go to confirm all this information, in this article we talk to you about the speculations that could be correct about this long-awaited film from Marvel Studios. In case you want to know more, below you have all the details that are known so far of one of the best Marvel characters, The Fantastic Four.

What could be the cast of the UCM Fantastic Four movie?

The choice of the actors who will play Reed Richards, Susan Storm, Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm is one of the most important for the success of the film, since should reflect the chemistrythe charisma and personality of these characters. John Hasinsky was the actor who gave life to Mr. Fantastic in Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, but for the main MCU universe, Marvel wants Pedro Pascal to play Reed Richards and, currently, They are talking about an agreement.

As for the others, it is rumored that Vanessa Kirby, the British actress, would be in charge of giving life to Susan Storm, the Invisible Woman, while there is also talk of Joseph Quinn como Jonathan Storm, an actor well known for his role in Stranger Things. On the other hand, Ben Grimm could be played by American actor Ebon Moss-Bachrachwhich has appeared in series such as The Punisher and The Bear.

In addition to these four main actors, there has also been speculation that Namor will also appear in a scene. Namor has a long history with this group in the comics, especially with Susan Storm, with whom he has had a romantic relationship. In this case, we would see again to the Mexican actor giving life to the king of Atlantis.

Possible villains of the Fantastic Four movie

The Fantastic Four have a wide gallery of enemies in comics, from mad scientists to cosmic gods. However, there are two villains who could have a relevant role in the MCU film. Although we already saw the Super-Skrulls in the Secret Invasion series, in the comics it is one of the most recurring and powerful villains from The Fantastic Four. Maybe one of these aliens managed to become a Super-Skrull secretly and we will see him as an antagonist in the Fantastic Four movie and he would be the perfect villain for the beginning of the Fantastic Four movies. However, some variant of Kang the Conqueror could also have an impact on the history of this family of heroes, especially since he has already been responsible for various unfavorable events in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and the Loki series.

In the event that Marvel Studios decides to present a new villain never seen before, some of the best candidates to impress audiences would be Molecule Man, Annihilus or The Terrible Four. What seems unlikely is that we will see major villains like Dr. DoomGalactus or Beyonder, since these would have a much more relevant role, such as Thanos, so they would be like a final antagonist of the saga.

What could be the basis of The Fantastic Four in the MCU?

One of the questions that fans ask the most is where the base of operations of The Fantastic Four will be established in the MCU. In the comics, the team usually reside in the Baxter Building, a skyscraper located in the center of Manhattan. However, in the MCU, this building has not appeared so far and could be occupied by another organization or simply be changed by a new concept.

One possibility is that the Fantastic Four will settle in the old Stark Tower that was later the Avengers’ tower, which was sold by Tony Stark in Spider-Man: Homecoming and that it could have been purchased by Reed Richards, the leader and scientific genius of the group. This theory is based on the fact that, ending of Spider-Man: Far From Home, a sign is seen on the facade of the building that says “We can’t wait to show you what comes next”, with the numbers 1, 2, 3 and a question mark. Some fans interpret this to be a clue about the arrival of The Fantastic Four to the UCM, since its symbol is a 4 inside a circle.

Another option is that The Fantastic Four have a new and unique base, which has no relation to any other known location in the MCU. This could give them more independence and originality, and avoid comparisons with the Avengers or the X-Men. Furthermore, it could be a mobile or interdimensional base, which allows them to explore space and other worlds, something that is very typical of their adventures in the comics.

Whatever the option chosen, the truth is that The Fantastic Four have a lot of potential to contribute new stories, characters and concepts to the MCU. Just left wait for Marvel Studios to reveal more details about his film debut, which still has no confirmed release date.

