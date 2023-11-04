We already have a new Dragon Ball book out there focused on the curiosities of Akira Toriyama’s work! Is it really worth it?

If there is something abundant in Spain, it is the large number of books on Dragon Ball what we have. And the best of all is that they are exemplary for all tastes and are not usually repetitive with each other!

In fact, just below these lines you have our book focused on the video games in the series, but what if we told you that Dolmen Editorial has just launched a title focused on the curiosities of Akira Toriyama’s work?

Dragon Ball Dai Budokai is the encyclopedia of Goku video games

The book Dragon Ball Dai Budokai, the full-color encyclopedia of Goku’s video games, is now available! And how precious!

The truth is that I already wanted to see something like that on the shelves, it was already playing, and Javier Iglesias has put in the effort to give birth to a book that will surely meet your expectations. We talk about Appear, Dragon: The curiosities you didn’t know about Dragon Ball!

Right from the start, what surprised me is the charming size of the specimen, with dimensions of 17 x 2 x 24 cm and more than 200 pages. A very manageable size and ideal for collectors of the series who are already tight on space! But let’s get to the bread…

In this small report I will highlight the positive and negative points of the book, so that you can decide if you go for it or leave it in the store. I warn you, before continuing, that I recommend it without hesitationbut there may be some little things that take you away from the experience when reading it, as has happened to me.

First of all, here you can see the more than 200 curiosities that the book addresses. And I must say that they are very well managed, as you have both secrets from yesteryear and some extremely current data! In that sense, a great point in favor of the title.

In addition, the writing is very well developed, with great care of spelling (as it should always be, but you find every book there “for what reason”) and the inclusion of Japanese characters for every curiosity that arouses your interest. one a smile. In the gallery below you can see everything we are talking about.

They have even opted for Dragon Ball GT, one of the weaknesses of a server, so the product can’t be bad! By the way, this copy is the first document in physical format that has been shown in Spain to Black Freezer. They did it before Planeta Cómic in the Red Series, crazy! Above I mentioned that they address recent issues in the series and it was not a bluff.

But then, there’s nothing wrong with the book? The truth is that there are little things that can set us back a little… For example, the book is full of illustrations, both from anime and manga, but they also use fanart, perhaps too much, and that clashes quite a bit when mixed together. with official material.

At a graphic level it is somewhat irregular, since you find images that are very well laid out and then others (less so) that appear stretched and deformed (I give you some examples in the gallery below). And finally, the curiosities are well addressed and there is a great job of documentation, but you may find some slips such as the chapter on the immortality of Mutenroshi.

As you know, when Goku y Breasts They visit Mutenroshi, the master reveals to them that he drank a potion of immortality. ¡But all this is denied in the Piccolo Daimaoh Saga, where we see Mutenroshi say that the potion was an invention! Furthermore, in the book it is mentioned that the elixir was given to him Baba to Mutenroshi, but nowhere in the series is that noted.

As it is, we are looking at a very worthy copy that will entertain Dragon Ball fans throughout Spain, but do not take all the curiosities for granted, and if any of them bother you, check to see if it is really true or if it is an error, Well the world of Goku and his friends may be more complex than it seems at first glance. Kai, Kai!