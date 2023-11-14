The first users of Windows 95 may also have longed for Windows 3.0. Eventually you (usually) figure out that while updates take some getting used to, they’re usually for a reason. Today, Flitsmeister thought it was time to ‘completely overhaul the app’ and is releasing ‘the biggest update ever’ for the warning app. There are some little things to get used to.

It has been seven years since the last major visual update of Flitsmeister. The aim of this update is to ensure that users can better see all information while driving and are therefore less distracted. Fortunately, you don’t have to undergo a three-day study session to figure out how Flitsmeister works after the update. We will briefly discuss the changes with you.

When you start Flitsmeister, you will see that the ‘traffic’ tab has disappeared. This is now behind the expandable menu. The two buttons for ‘list’ and ‘map’ have remained and the pages themselves have been optimized. The button to report a speed camera has also been made more prominent. The warnings (which you have the app for) should now be clearer.

Do you navigate with Flitsmeister? Then you continue to clearly follow the instructions during a warning. The parking function should also be clearer. The well-known smiley from Flitsmeister is getting an upgrade and now stands for ‘it’s safe’. Of course it doesn’t mean ‘there are no flashes, planks now!’. You can now update the existing Flitsmeister app to see the new view.