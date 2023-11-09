Last week the biggest tuning party of all time was held in Las Vegas. The Specialty Equipment Market Association show, or SEMA to friends, dropped another bomb full of interesting creations. One of the coolest cars we came across is this BMW Z4 GT3 from Gooichi Motors. It is a racing car that has been converted for street use – and under the hood lies a surprise.

The tuner from Florida took eight months to convert the BMW Z4 GT3 racer so that it can be used on public roads. Oh, and the original 4.0-liter V8 from Bavaria has been exchanged for a decent V12 engine from Mercedes, with a supercharger. Because hey, while you’re at it. Fortunately, the hood of the Z4 is as long as the Afsluitdijk, which means there is enough room for the twelve-cylinder.

The Gooichi team draws inspiration from the Silver Arrows’ M154 racer from the 1930s. Driver Rudolf Caracciola, for example, rode in this coffin. At that time the sport was not yet called Formula 1, but you can safely see it as an F1 car from that time. Gooichi wanted to use a supercharged V12 just like the GP car.

The colossal power of the Z4 with Mercedes V12

The team hopes for a power of around 1,500 hp. They do not have exact figures for power or torque. If they achieve their goal, the V12 will be three times as powerful as the BMW V8. Yes, this twelve-cylinder is a new synonym for the term ‘terrifying’. The Mercedes racing car, which is almost a hundred years old, produced 483 hp during its racing career.

Photo: © TopGear / Matt Orie

Photo: © TopGear / Matt Orie

Photo: © TopGear / Matt Orie

Photo: © TopGear / Matt Orie

Photo: © TopGear / Matt Orie

You can also regulate the turbo pressure yourself, so you don’t always drive around with 1,500 hp. That is not necessary for the messages. A six-speed sequential gearbox has also been added. Inside, the Z4 retains its bucket seats and roll cage, but the dashboard has been completely changed for some comfort. Although a Dacia Sandero still has more bells and whistles.

Almost the entire carriage has been renewed

The racing tank has been replaced by a conventional 53 liter petrol tank located in the trunk. The floor above the side exhausts had to be adjusted so that there was room for a co-driver. Furthermore, many hours have been put into the exterior. We mention a new carbon fiber splitter, giant air scoops, a custom rear wing and carbon fiber and fiberglass panels.

A nice design detail is the badge. It has now become a chemical reaction between the Mercedes star and the propeller of the BMW logo. There are also accents in Petronas colors that nowadays belong to a racing Mercedi. Whether the street-legal BMW Z4 GT3 with Mercedes V12 will cover many kilometers remains to be seen, but if we had it in the shed, we would know.