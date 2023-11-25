Suara.com – Fuji’s former list attracted public attention after news of his close relationship with footballer Asnawi Mangkualam. Rumors of the closeness of the owner of Fujianti Utami’s full name with the Indonesian national team defender strengthened after Fuji was seen interacting at a wedding party.

The youngest brother of the late Bibi Ardiansyah and also the sister-in-law of the late Vanessa Angel has attracted attention since he took care of Gala Sky, the son of Bibi and Vanessa Angel. Apart from that, Fuji’s talent in the entertainment world has also increased public attention to him. Subscribers to his YouTube account alone have reached 4 million subscribers.

The following is a list of former Fujians who have been interesting to discuss since news of Fuji’s closeness to Asnawi became stronger.

Tariq Halilintar

The two of them announced they were in a relationship in early 2022. Both of them have become increasingly famous since their relationship. However, Fuji’s relationship with Tariq Halilintar was announced to have ended in early 2023. The reason for the breakup was not revealed too much, it was rumored that Tariq’s family did not approve of their relationship.

The figure with the initials E

Apart from Tariq Halilintas, it turns out that Fuji had a relationship with someone with the initials E. Fuji never stated clearly the name of this figure with the initials E. However, Fuji once revealed that the figure E was his most beautiful ex.

This confession occurred when Fuji was present as a resource person for the JINISO Entertainment YouTube channel. Fuji revealed that he was in a relationship with figure E in his first year of high school. The two broke up because E cheated.

So far there are only two names on the list of ex-Fuji. He has not officially announced that he is dating anyone but is still busy with his work and several legal cases involving his former work.

This woman, who was born on November 3 2002, has received many endorsements for various products and has also appeared on various TV shows and podcasts for well-known Indonesian artists. Fuji also appeared in the feature film entitled “Not Cinderella” adapted from the novel by Dheti Azmi.

Fuji is also active on his personal YouTube channel. Fuji’s uploaded vlog attracted the attention of millions of viewers. He once appeared at Jakarta Fashion Week as a model.

Not only relying on income from endorsements and YouTube, Fuji also founded a clothing brand business. He continues the business started by Vanessa and Bibi, his older sister. Fuji does not work alone, he operates this business with Frans Faisal and Fadly Faisal.

Meanwhile, so far Aaliyah Massaid has reportedly been close to several young men. They include Aryo Nur Fajar, Zharfan Rahmadi, Dul Jaelani and Sultan Sapta, grandson of Oesman Sapta Odang.

That’s what can be revealed from the list of former Fuji.

Contributor: Mutaya Saroh