Israel is experiencing bankruptcy due to the war in Gaza against Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel is on the verge of bankruptcy because it is going all out in facing the Gaza war against Hamas. This could put the state of Israel in danger of being destroyed due to huge losses.

What are the indicators of Israeli bankruptcy? Following are 4 indicators of Israel’s bankruptcy due to the Gaza War.

1. Israel Spent IDR 746 Trillion on Gaza War Costs



Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza could cost the Israeli economy USD 48 billion or IDR 746 trillion over this year and next year. This was revealed by the financial consulting company Capital Markets.

“It is likely that Israel will bear two-thirds of the total costs of the war, and the rest will be borne by the United States in the form of military aid,” reported Israel Leader Capital Markets, reported by Anadolu.

The $48 billion estimate is lower than previous estimates, including a recent announcement by Israel’s National Economic Council, which estimated the cost of the war to Israel’s economy as potentially reaching 200 billion shekels ($54 billion).

Israel’s Finance Ministry estimated in October that economic losses from the war were USD 270 million per day, and stressed that the end of the war does not mean an end to losses.

Figures from Leader Capital Markets show that the Israeli government will likely need to borrow again to deal with what it describes as the worst armed conflict in half a century.

The agency quoted Yali Rotenberg, chief accountant at Israel’s Ministry of Finance, as saying: “We are moving forward with a baseline scenario that suggests several months of fighting, and we are building additional buffers. We can finance the country.”

Although the government issues international bonds through private placements through Wall Street banks, such as Goldman Sachs, it relies on local markets to absorb most of its financing needs.

2. Israel Has Dropped 40,000 Tons of Bombs



The head of the government’s media office in Gaza has spoken to Al Jazeera about the situation in the region. He revealed that the Israeli army dropped around 40,000 tons of bombs on Gaza since October 7.

“The destruction caused by the Israeli army reflects its desire to make Gaza uninhabitable,” said the head of the media office in Gaza. “We need to build a large field hospital because al-Shifa Hospital – the largest in Gaza – is no longer functioning,” he said.

3. Hundreds of Israeli Soldiers Killed by Hamas



