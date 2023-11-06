It’s easy to forget that there is a helicopter flying on mars With everything that is happening on Earth, but Ingenuity has already completed 66 flights on the red planet as its mission approaches the unexpected milestone of a thousand suns.

964 Martian days have passed since the Perseverance rover and its small companion arrived at the Jezero Crater on Mars in February 2018. The double-propeller helicopter made its first flight on April 19, 2021 and completed its 66th flight on November 2.

Flying over Mars from Ingenuity’s navigation camera

Have you ever seen a flight of the Ingenuity helicopter from the point of view of your navigation camera? In addition to a high-resolution color camera like the one in the cover photo, Ingenuity has a camera on its fuselage that points directly downward so it can track terrain during flight. With this camera all the images that the Twitter user landru79 compiled to put together the following video:

The video corresponds to Ingenuity flight 64, which took place on October 27 at 10 a.m. on Mars. That day, the NASA helicopter traveled a horizontal distance of 411 metros from a height of less than one and a half meters. Although it is difficult to perceive, the drone travels at a speed relative to the ground of 21 kilometers per hour.

Since its commissioning, the Ingenuity helicopter has flown more than 118 minutes and traveled a total of 15 km. Its speed record is 36 km/h and its elevation record is 24 meters. Although the mission was to last only five flights, Ingenuity continues to fight to the point that NASA is running out of letters to list the successful flights.

The helicopter requires four large carbon fiber blades with rotors capable of rotating at 2,400 revolutions per minute to fly in the weak atmosphere of Mars. Still, Ingenuity is only five feet tall and weighs 1.8 kg in contrast to the Perseverance rover, NASA’s primary mission and “mother ship” for the helicopter, which is the size of a car and weighs a ton.

With the assistance of Ingenuity as a scout from the skies, the Perseverance is on a mission to find signs of past life on the surface of Mars. The rover has been depositing samples on the ground that one day will be recovered by another helicopter, successor to Ingenuity, to bring them to Earth.

Imagen | NASA/JPL-Caltech

