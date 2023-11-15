On this occasion, we bring you a completely free alternative with which you will add more than 1,400 channels to your Smart TV through an IPTV list. You will find all kinds of options, from free channels in Spain to channels from other parts of the world, but always without paying anything.

Among the free options that you will also like are the Pluto TV channels. So it is a good alternative if you are one of those who bet on watching the free channels of this streaming service. And the best thing is that you will have them all together in your media player once you add this IPTV list.

List IPTV for free

Even though digital terrestrial television (DTT) is what viewers use most to watch free channels, there are all kinds of alternatives. From streaming platforms with free channels such as Rakuten TV, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus… to IPTV lists with which to have access to hundreds and hundreds of channels.

And of all the possibilities, here you have available this IPTV list from GitHub:

https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Free-TV/IPTV/master/playlist.m3u8

Although, to start enjoying the almost 1,500 free TV channels, the first thing you will need will be a particular application. Rather, a multimedia player that allows you to add M3U lists. You can choose Kodi or VLC, although there are several options that you can install. Whether for your Smart TV, mobile phone, computer, etc. You just have to keep in mind that you need a specific program in which you can add the previous link in order to load the channels.

Once you have the application to add the list, it will be as simple as copying the previous link and pasting it into the player so that it loads all channels in IPTV list. This Free TV list is more than ready, so you won’t need to do anything else. Just add it to your player and enjoy each of its channels.

You will find DTT channels from Spain and even channels from the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Asian channels, among many other options. So this way if you are tired of classic digital terrestrial television, here you will have a greater variety. And the good thing is that, for the most part, all the content offered by this Oper Source known under the name of Free TV they are in HD. Although it is true that some channels will be seen in SD.

On the other hand, as occurs in other IPTV lists, the channels are being renewed. This means that, over time, some may disappear, just as new free channels may be added to this list. Also, be clear that there are no paid channels, they are only free channels. And among other details, the GitHub makes it clear that: there are no channels for adults, nor dedicated to any particular religion, nor political party channels, nor channels created for a specific country.