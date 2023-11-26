If you are a faithful follower of farm simulators or similar, we have good news for you, since Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator has just been announced, a proposal that will help you create the garden of your dreams.

Take care of the garden that you always wanted in your house

Those responsible for this installment are the Nacon and stillalive studios teams, who are preparing a promising experience on consoles and PC where gardening will be the protagonist.

Due to its announcement, the game developers shared an interesting trailer that shows a little of everything it will offer, so we invite you to watch it below.

As you could see, Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator is a great tribute to gardening and flowers, so it will allow you to take care of a garden at your own pace to beautify it with a variety of plants that you will love.

It is worth mentioning that it will have accessible gameplay in a charming world, where you can discover the pleasures of gardening from the comfort of your home and enjoy a story mode in which you will meet different characters and their requests. This will serve to unlock new varieties, decorations and areas for your garden.

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator will arrive on February 22, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, through Steam. It will also come to Nintendo Switch at a later date.

