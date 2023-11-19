It seems that we continue to be surprised by news about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this time related to a curious explosion.

A video has recently been published that shows us an incredible explosion created unexpectedly: with Recoil! And the player below has discovered a creative technique using the Backslide skill. It combines a zonnan cannon with bombs to create a massive explosion that eliminates multiple enemies. It requires a precise sequence of throwing weapons and bombs, along with the use of items such as White Chuchu Jelly to freeze enemies.

Although it is not the most practical method, it is visually impressive:

You can use recall on Zonai cannonballs and detonate them by ending recall or by touching the ball

byu/FilthmasterRich intearsofthekingdom

