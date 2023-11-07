Flipper Zero is a device affectionately known as the tamagotchi para hackers due to its resemblance to the popular gadget of the 90s.

It is a team that has captured the attention of technology enthusiasts around the world, mainly thanks to its virtual mascot, which is a dolphin.

However, The Flipper Zero is much more than just a fashion accessory, it is a real marvel with hidden functions. Equipped with various capabilities, it stands out mainly for its capacity in wireless connections.

From sub-gigahertz radios to Bluetooth and near field communication, better known as NFC, this equipment has proven to be a versatile tool for security experts.

FlippenHeimer, the new accessory that expands the capabilities of the Flipper Zero

However, now, a new development has recently emerged. Erwin Ried has created an add-on that grants additional abilities to this already powerful device.

Is about FlippenHeimer, an accessory that has sparked the curiosity and excitement of the technology community. This adds the ability to perform nuclear radiation measurements using a Geiger-Müller tube.

In this way, the Flipper Zero now has the ability to detect beta and gamma radiation, as well as map changes in these measurements over time.

To use this accessory, you simply connect it to the input/output (GPIO) pins on the top of the hacker tamagotchi and use the device’s internal battery to power itself.

The Geiger-Müller tube measures radiation and displays the results on the Flipper Zero screen.

It is worth mentioning that this accessory is not a simple prototype, on the contrary, it is already on sale for purchase. Availability is great news, it can be ordered from Ried’s Tindie store at different prices.

28.07 euros: PCB with pre-soldered mounting components. 102.94 euros: Full kit. 177.81 euros: Fully assembled and calibrated accessory with 3D printed case.

If you are a technology lover and are interested in measuring radiation, this accessory is an excellent option. It makes Flipper Zero an indispensable tool for measurement.