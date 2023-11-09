The release of chapter 1098 of the One Piece manga in an incomplete state has set off alarms within the fandom.

One Piece is one of the best shonen manga in history, which has been broadcast for several decades, giving fans chapters full of exciting events that have served to explore a little more the journeys of Luffy and company in their search for One Piece, the mysterious treasure left by Gol D. Roger.

In addition, The most recent chapters of the One Piece manga have been one of the most surprising so far, since they have addressed countless mysteries and have delved into the past of several characters, giving greater context to the role that these individuals have had in history, which has generated enormous hype and high expectations among fanswho are eager for the next chapters of the manga.

However, in the face of One Piece manga chapter 1098 releasedsome details have emerged regarding this, since it has been revealed that found incompletesince Oda did not have time to finish some vignettes, leaving them halfway, which has generated a lot of controversy within the fandom, who have complained about the demanding and tight deadlines that weekly releases entail.

It is no secret to anyone that, one of the great feats of One Piece has been his impressive ability to maintain a constant quality in each chapter of the manga despite its twenty years of broadcast, since each installment has great attention to detail.

Nevertheless, the release of chapter 1098 of the One Piece manga in an incomplete state could hint at the serious problem that exists within the manga industrysince Eiichiro Oda apologized to the followers for not being able to finish some vignettes and panels of this new episode.

This detail has confirmed the great problem that exists within the manga industry, since Weekly release deadlines are very demanding and tightas indicated through X, the user @newworldartur emphasizing that this It has happened to other mangakas previously and all because of the Shonen Jump release schedule.

Chapter 1098 of One Piece will release in an unfinished state (some final lineart/coloring missing) due to time constraints. This has happened with other managaka previously in Shonen Jump due to their release schedule, and will likely be fixed in the volume release — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) November 8, 2023

It is the first time that Eiichiro Oda leaves a One Piece chapter unfinishedr, since he is usually very demanding of himself, so this detail has caused controversy and concern within the fandom, who have shown his support for the mangaka, letting you know that you must prioritize your health above all else, since the demands and tight deadlines of weekly releases could undermine your health. It should be noted that incomplete vignettes and unfinished sketches will be corrected in volume 108 of the One Piece manga.

Chapter 1098 has once again confirmed a very recurring problem within the manga industrydemonstrating that the weekly publications They are very demanding and end up wreaking havoc on the mangakas’ health.a clear example of this being Yoshihiro Togashi, Kohei Horikoshi, Eiichiro Oda himself, among other artists who have presented health complications due to long work hours.

This is one of the most worrying topics in the manga industrysince there are many mangakas who have suffered the consequences of the excess work they have been having for many years, which has greatly affected your health, aggravating it exponentially. In fact, some of these artists have died due to the intensity of this work, as was the case of Kentaro Miura, creator of Berserk.

Despite this small inconvenience, some leaks from this chapter have already come to light and everything indicates that it is one of the most surprising of the archwhich reaffirms that Same to you He is one of the best characters One Piece with a tragic destiny that demonstrates his laudable and very human personality.

Notably Oda’s decision to prioritize his health above the rest was very wisesince many fans want to continue enjoying this mangaka and his legendary work for a long time, so the followers support this artist Get enough rest and don’t overwork yourselfsince they are aware of the demands and short deadlines that weekly releases entail.

