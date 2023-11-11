It starts to look further and further away but 2020 It completely changed many things. After spending weeks and months within four walls, the summer of that year was lived with doubts about how to travel. Some thought it was the end of the Covid-19 crisis. Time took away their reason.

And he gave it to those who were betting on the caravans.

Years later, the consequences they continue to be noticed. Part of the population (at least for a time) took to the streets in search of more breathable air. Parks and forests were filled, the sale of bicycles increased until they ran out of stock (even the static ones) and finding a caravan became an impossible mission.

Since then, and although the bubble is beginning to lose strength, in this time we have not stopped seeing solutions of all kinds. From the most technological and expensive, with Pebble as the maximum exponent with an electric option that parks itself, to the most curious preparations, such as the retro ones.

And among these most curious solutions, SylvanSport has announced that it has already started producing Vast.

A trailer that, in reality, is much more

As they explain on their website, Vast is an ideal option for those who want to enjoy maximum comfort wherever they go. Because this trailer is a caravan that It transforms into a whole housewhich includes a gas stove with dishwasher or microwave included.

It is 6.6 meters long and offers space for up to four people to sleep inside. The images show a cabin divided into two floors with upper and lower beds. To make the most of the space, with the kitchen deployed, as it can be extended outside, a space appears for a shower.









But, with the aim of serving the maximum type of audience, SylvanSport has included a support on the outside to transport small canoes or kayaks, which are hooked to the surface. Inside, there is also enough space to transport bicycles without having to remove any of its wheels.

And, in addition, in the space to hook up with the vehicle, the caravan also has a storage drawer to increase the transport of objects. The photographs are very striking and show that you can miss very few services with a caravan like this.









Of course, we must keep in mind that this Vast is not exactly cheap and that there are some details that should not be overlooked. For example, its empty weight already reaches more than 2,000 kg, so it is necessary to have a vehicle that is capable of towing this mass and, in Spain, it would require having a B license and B-96 authorization. And to this is added that, together, the car and caravan cannot exceed 4,250 kg, so the room for maneuver is narrow.

As for its price, as we said, Vast is not cheap. On their website they announce a starting price of $69,995.

In Xataka | Technology for caravans and vans: 21 devices and gadgets beyond GPS for a getaway

Photos | SylvanSport