This is an all-terrain executioner of Segway. Not just one, but a hybrid with 330 horsepower: the Segway Super Villain SX20.

This morning we treated you to the findings of motor mouse from Autoblog @michaelras, who walked his legs out from under his body especially for you at the motorcycle fair in Milan, the EICMA.

But the concept of engines has been taken very broadly by the organizers of the fair. So there was also room for an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) from Segway. Of course, we mainly know Segway from that cool two-wheeled passenger transport vehicle that Michael would also have liked to have had at his disposal at the fair.

With this ATV the brand is taking a completely different tack. This is the Segway Super Villain SX20 UTV.

Hybrid with 330 hp

To power this supervillain, there is a choice of two power sources. First of all, a 2.0 GTDI with 235 hp and 390 Nm of torque. The top speed of this version is about 150 kilometers per hour.

But the other option is more interesting. Segway also offers a hybrid variant that adds a 7.9 kWh battery and a 70 kW electric motor to the 2.0 liter engine. The total power then comes to 330 hp and the torque to 570 Nm.

The battery and electric motor make it a bit heavier. About 1,450 kilograms compared to 1,250 kilograms of the non-hybrid version. The top speed remains the same, but with the push of the electric component it wants to go extra smoothly.

Goodies van de Segway Super Villain!

The Segway Super Villain SX20 is of course ideal for playing outside, but that also includes goodies! You can select driving modes, it has shift paddles and six-point seat belts. Furthermore, it is equipped with the “Smart Commanding System”. A full tablet/computer on the center screen.

For a first dive into the deep end of Segway in this sport, they seem to have it well together. At least visually, the Super Villain is not inferior to the competition from, for example, Kawasaki and Yamaha.

It is not yet known what all these goodies will cost, nor when and whether this can come to the Netherlands. This is possible, because the importer in the Netherlands is investigating whether the Segway Super Villain SX 20 can qualify for a Dutch license plate. Fingers crossed!

You can view it yourself in Milan until tomorrow.

