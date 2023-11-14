The HP Victus has a 16.1-inch screen as well as some brutal features. Do not lose this opportunity.

This computer knocks down its price to give you a unique opportunity.

Black Friday is just around the corner and yet, right now you can enjoy great offers to warm up your engines. In this case we bring you a computer that could perfectly be part of the best gaming PCs on the market. At least if we talk about laptops, since it has a i7 processor and an RTX 4060, all this added to many other characteristics that we discuss below. Although first of all, you should know that the price has plummeted 400 euros. We present the HP Victus 16-r0019ns.

The usual cost of this computer is 1,499 euros and right now you can find it for 1 099 euros on the PC Componentes website. A more than juicy discount for a laptop with these characteristics, since you will be able to enjoy any title on the market without any problem. Furthermore, you already know that laptops are really useful, since with this power you can even work wherever you want. There is a wide range of possibilities.

As you will be able to see just below these lines, the computer is available at PC Componentes although Amazon also has a practically identical model although RAM is half. In the first store is where you can find the discount of 400 euros less, although yes, the units are really limited and we do not know how long they will last. On the other hand, Amazon’s discount is not bad either, since it is 300 euros less compared to the current market price. So as you can see, both are great options to get this laptop.

Get a brutal PC at a ridiculous price

As we are talking about a laptop that can be used for gaming, work or daily leisure tasks, you surely want to know a little more about its features, so don’t miss any details because we will tell you everything here. This HP Victus has 32 gigs of DDR5 RAM in its PC Components version, while on Amazon it has 16 GB, something that will allow you to use it without fear of possible slowdowns, in addition, it has a 1 TB SSD hard drive. More than enough memory to store everything you want in it. As we told you at the beginning, it has a processor Intel Core i7 13th generation and with an NVIDIA RTX 4060 graphics card, so you can enjoy your favorite games without any problem.

In fact, if you are one of those people who does not have much knowledge and are looking for a graphics card with an affordable price, here is the list of the best graphics cards that you can find for a fairly affordable price. So now you know, find out everything and don’t be left with any doubts. On this website you can find everything.

In addition to these technical characteristics, you also have to know that this HP Victus has a 144Hz anti-glare display, which will allow you to be outdoors and enjoy your favorite content without the Sun wreaking havoc on the screen and preventing you from seeing what you want to enjoy. On the other hand, you are looking at a full HD screen, that is, with a resolution of 1080p, although it is true that you will not be able to enjoy 4K content in its maximum splendor, the rest of the features are really overwhelming and great that make this laptop in a great option.

Of course, when talking about this type of computer, there is also a webcam and integrated Wi-Fi card, so if you want it for work and different meetings, it is also a great option. We had already told you that you are looking at a completely multitasking machine that will serve you for practically everything you need. If you are looking to change your computer and you are a lover of everything that can be transported, this opportunity is really good, especially if you manage to get one of the units offered by PC Componentes. But for that you will have to hurrybecause there are very few computers left for sale.

HP Victus 16-r0019ns on PC Components, save 400 euros

In addition, the weight is less than three kilos, weighing a total of 2.33 Kg. Therefore, you are also looking at a light machine, yes, the problem is that this version comes without an operating system, therefore you will have to buy one separately and install it. On the PC Componentes website, you can get Windows 11 for a price of 157.93 euros. Take a look at the different links that we have left you to the purchase websites, there you can get these computers that have really impressive discounts.

