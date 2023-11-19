If you are one of the players who is looking for a new title to spend your hours, we have good news for you, since it has just been confirmed that Catechesis will arrive on consoles and PC to show a horror RPG that will leave you speechless.

A dark story awaits you

If you had not heard about this installment, let us tell you that it is responsible for the members of Baroque Decay Games, who will offer a revival of the role-playing game originally announced in 2013.

10 years have passed since then and its developers are ready to bring the title to current platforms, so they shared a trailer that will surely catch your attention.

Here you can see it:

“A decade ago, Baroque Decay made an exciting announcement: its first game, Catechesis. This pixelated survival horror game took the young indie gaming scene by storm, and its trailers even appeared on prominent gaming websites of the time. Fans eagerly awaited this pixelated homage to Resident Evil. However, as it was their first game, the developers ambitiously expanded its scope to the point where it became an impossible task – a classic rookie mistake. Ultimately, Catechesis was put on hold. and Baroque Decay shifted its focus to smaller projects like The Count Lucanor and Yuppie Psycho,” reads a press release from Baroque Decay Games.

Now, several years later and with 2 games previously released, Baroque Decay Games announced Catechesis again and promised to finally release it on current platforms, something that will surely make many players happy.

It is worth mentioning that Catechesis is a horror RPG with a pixelated style that introduces you to Daniel, an altar boy who is possessed by a demon. Desperate to cure his grandfather, the boy prays for divine intervention and begins to perform acts that miraculously improve the health of his relative. However, these actions inadvertently trigger the opening of a door to hell, so the protagonist must venture into the underworld to complete his objective.

Catechesis will arrive on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, through Steam, on a date yet to be announced.

What do you think of this proposal? Tell us in the comments.

