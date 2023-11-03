The HORIPAD+ is a wired controller that is now heavily discounted for a limited time.

The HORIPAD+ controller has a headphone jack and integrated audio controls

HORI has some of the best officially licensed controllers for Nintendo Switch, and one of them, the HORIPAD+, is on sale again on Amazon. Although this controller has been designed for the Nintendo console, it also works on PC. In fact, there is a computer program, PC HORI Device Manager, that allows you to configure certain functions.

Have a larger controller than the Joy-Con It is not essential, but it is highly recommended, especially if you play in TV mode. Well, now you can buy the HORIPAD + for only 27.99 euros on Amazon (previously 49.99 euros). It is a very attractive price, especially if we take into account that it is a controller that is highly valued by users. Also, not every day has a 44% discount.

HORIPAD+ for Nintendo Switch and PC

Get the HORIPAD + for Nintendo Switch at the best price on Amazon

The HORIPAD + is a very comfortable controller, with levers in asymmetrical position and buttons that are larger than those on the Joy-Con. As for the cable, it is 3 meters long, so you don’t need to play near the console. In addition, it has a turbo button that is quite useful in some games. On the back there are two programmable buttons.

Another interesting feature of the HORIPAD + is that it has two aiming modes: quick mode and sniper mode. Both modes are designed for shooting games, whether in first or third person. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that this controller is officially licensed by Nintendo, so it is compatible with all Nintendo Switch games.

HORIPAD+ for Nintendo Switch and PC

In short, the HORIPAD + is a high-quality wired controller that allows you to play your favorite Nintendo Switch or PC games more comfortably. It has a very careful and functional design. If you are looking for an alternative controller to the Joy-Con, then the HORIPAD + is a very interesting option, especially now that it is so cheap. Now, we remind you that it is not compatible with the Nintendo Switch Lite since it connects to one of the USB ports of the base station. Now, if you have the first model that went on sale or the OLED model, then you will not have any problems. You will only have to connect the cable and that’s it.

