If you want a good laugh, you should take a look at Mitsuoka’s website. They have been converting ordinary cars into the most tacky clichés for many years, and so we were introduced to a Toyota Yaris that would rather have been a Jaguar Mark II or a Mazda MX-5 that had missed its calling as a Morgan Aero 8. . However, every now and then something quite nice happens…

Musclecar-looks, vierpitter-power

As far as we are concerned, this M55 Concept falls into that category, because who would have ever thought that a Dodge Challenger front would fit so seamlessly on a Honda Civic? We certainly don’t, and we have to try really hard to see the Civic through. For example, from a side view you will notice that this Challenger has a few extra doors, but the Honda’s sloping roofline also goes well with the typical slats that Mitsuoka stuck on the back of the M55. The least successful corner, however, is the rear, which was lengthened a bit for the occasion, because that is where the similarity with the Dodge is more noticeable.

This of course also applies under the skin, although Mitsuoka has not yet revealed which powertrain is under the hood. It certainly won’t be a big V8 because depending on the market you can only order four-cylinder engines with possibly some electrification in your Civic. So count on something like that when you pick up your Challenger lookalike, although that won’t be until tomorrow. As the name suggests, this M55 Concept is just a test project for the time being to celebrate Mitsuoka’s 55th anniversary… And even if they do start building this thing: the only official Mitsuoka dealer in Europe is in Monaco.