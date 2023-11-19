The popular actor was ahead of Keanu Reeves to star in the saga, and he was not the only one.

The Matrix has become one of the sagas with the best science fiction movies of the last decades. The sisters Lana and Lilly Wachowski They defied the laws of physics with visually spectacular and revolutionary scenes, immersing Neo in a surreal world where anything is possible. These directors stand out for brilliantly dealing with deep philosophical themes, such as in The Matrix, where they present us with a world controlled by artificial intelligencein which the protagonist (Neo) must save humanity of enslaving ignorance. The Matrix saga meets available on Amazon Prime and HBO Max.

The Matrix movies catapulted Keanu Reeves’ career made it an inevitable success. In this saga the actor showed his interpretive versatility, combining his charismatic performances with action scenes. So, He would establish himself as one of the most beloved Hollywood stars, becoming a renowned actor today. However, wasn’t always the favorite to star in the Matrix movies, Before him was a young Brad Pitt topping the list.

Brad Pitt decided not to star in the Matrix movies

At that time Pitt had already acted in some of the films that propelled him to fame, such as Seven years in Tibet (1997)the mythical thriller Seven (1995) o Sleepers (1996) alongside Robert De Niro. Even had been nominated in 1996 to the Oscar for best supporting actorfor his impeccable performance in 12 Monkeys (1995)which later gave rise to the series 12 Monkeys (2015) inspired by the film.

This variety of films show that playing various genres and venturing into different film genres was not a problem for the actor. However, rejected the Wachoswki sisters’ offer to be the protagonist in his latest film, Matrix.

Brad Pitt confessed to USA Today that he had received an offer to make this film and had rejected it., making it clear that the role was never his. Despite not giving much more explanation on the matter, he summed up the event forcefully with a comical reference to the film. The actor declared:

The role belonged to someone else. I took the red pill

Some may think that he was not the ideal actor for a science fiction film like The Matrix, however, has proven worth also for that genre in movies like World War Z (2013) o Ad Astra (2019). The truth is that the decision was not too harmful for his career, since that same year he made Fight Club (1999) alongside Edward Norton, giving rise to one of the most memorable performances of his career. With everything, Brad Pitt was not the only actor who turned down the role of Neo.

The popular actor was ahead of Keanu Reeves to star in the saga, but he was not the only one

It is not too exceptional that a Hollywood actor ends up rejecting an important role that passes through his hands. But it is curious that in the case of Matrix there were two renowned actors who declined the offer to play the mythical Neo. And, in addition to Brad Pitt, Will Smith also missed the opportunity.

The young and talented Fresh Prince of Bel-Airseries that brought him fame, He had already made some science fiction films that had been a success, and he fit perfectly into Keanu Reeves’ position. With Independence Day (1996) y Men in Black (1997), Will had earned a good reputation in films of the genre and it could befrom the point of view of the directors, the perfect person for the position of protagonist in Matrix. But the actor rejected his offer and confessed, according to declared para Entertainment Weekly, that would have ruined the movie.

One thing is clear, and that is the movie he starred in instead of The Matrix, Wild Wild West (The Adventures of Jim West), it was a failure and, unlike with Brad Pitt, it makes us doubt how wise Will’s decision was.

If Will Smith’s erroneous decision suited anyone, it was Keanu Reeves what, Thanks to this, he ended up playing the most memorable role of his career. and becoming a pop culture icon. Currently We can’t imagine a better Neo than Reeves’ and many fans will agree that, without it, the Matrix phenomenon would not be the same.

