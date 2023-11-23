It seems that the reign of Super Mario Bros Wonder is over because of Momotaro Dentetsu World! One more week, we bring you the sales in Japan offered by Famitsu. The information has been shared a few minutes ago.

As you can see, This Nintendo Switch title has already lost the lead. The premiere of Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! is placed at the top, and also highlights the debuts of Super Mario RPG in second position, Hogwarts Legacy for Nintendo Switch in fourth place and Persona 5 Tactica in fifth.

We leave you with the sales:

This week’s game sales (total game sales)

(NSW) Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 314,699 (Nuevo)

(NSW) Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 301,334 (Nuevo)

(NSW) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 50,545 (1,025,821)

(NSW) Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 11/14/23) – 47,717 (Nuevo)

(NSW) Persona 5 Tactics (ATLUS, 11/17/23) – 26,794 (Nuevo)

(PS5) Persona 5 Tactics (ATLUS, 11/17/23) – 15,713 (Nuevo)

(PS4) Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (SEGA, 11/09/23) – 11,535 (71,669)

(NSW) WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 10,487 (53,411)

(NSW) Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONS (Bandai Namco, 11/16/23) – 9,004 (Nuevo)

(PS5) Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (SEGA, 11/09/23) – 8,812 (72,131)

This week’s console sales (total console sales)

PlayStation 5 – 51,282 (4,070,473)

Switch OLED Model – 47,620 (6,088,734)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 11,630 (622,778)

Switch Lite – 10,893 (5,582,776)

Switch – 7,042 (19,508,122)

Xbox Series X – 2,937 (237,163)

PlayStation 4 – 646 (7,906,675)

Xbox Series S – 189 (293,475)

New 2DS LL (incluyendo 2DS) – 22 (1,192,627)

What do you think of these tops from Japan? You can leave it below in the comments.

Via