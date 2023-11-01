One player spent a lot of time on the first Game Cube Animal Crossing

The original Animal Crossing came out on Nintendo 64 and Game Cube depending on the territory

Join the conversation

Of all the current Nintendo franchises and licenses, many agree that Animal Crossing and Splatoon are the ones that have had the greatest growthsince although the shooting game came out of nowhere to revolutionize the Japanese company’s catalog, in the case of Animal Crossing we have been able to see how each new installment has gone. selling more and more than the previous oneto the point that the most recent, Animal Crossing New Horizons, has so many units sold that it exceeds the sum of all the others combined.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

In any case, although this enormous impact has been seen in details such as Animal Crossing being the second Nintendoi IP to make the leap to LEGO, it must be said that everything has an origingiving rise to it being on Game Cube (or Nintendo 64 in Japan**, where the franchise debuted, already having a large number of players at that time, who perhaps They spent more time than expected.

Animal Crossing came out at a time when the Internet was not what it is today

Under this same premise, it is time to talk about the Reddit user known as Lyssepoo, who, although it must be said that no bug has been found that upsets some neighbor, the truth is that he has shared it on the Animal Crossing forum of the aforementioned social network a homemade guide that he made at the time for the Game Cube gamethus taking advantage to show the similarities between this delivery and the most modern one.

It should be noted that This guide is not without detailssince it includes advice for fishing, catching insects, urban melodies, price of items, which reveals the huge effort from this user for having everything well organized at a time when the Internet was not what it is today and, therefore, it was the only way to have good organization. You can take a look at it below:

Found my homemade guidebook to the original GameCube Anima Crossing

byu/Lyssepoo inAnimalCrossing

For the rest, it only remains to mention that although today the only way to play the first Animal Crossing is by having the original game and a Game Cube, you can enjoy the most current experience thanks to Animal Crossing New Horizons, the Nintendo Switch title which has been available on the hybrid console since last March 2020 and is currently the second best-selling game on the platform.

Join the conversation