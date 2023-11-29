The Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance is currently the nec plus ultra in plug-in land. Because it may not use its power to make the CO2 knights happy, but it is vulgarly powerful thanks to the electric power that supports the V8. Well, not vulgar enough according to German tuner Mansory. Because they go one step further with this plug-in hybrid.

Wonderful performance…

The result is this Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE by MANSORY. Okay, that name doesn’t sound good, but the specifications will make you dream. In this way they pump up the power of the power source in the front of this S-Class to a hallucinatory 880 hp and 1,490 Nm of torque. Most likely not by fiddling with the electric drivetrain, but by tickling the already standard 612 hp 4-liter V8 with two turbos.

Thanks to the visit to the Mansory, the S-Class suddenly manages to reach 100 in just 2.8 seconds. That is half a second faster than before. Before you have time to catch your breath, you will undoubtedly have already hit the limiter at 350 km/h. Yep, that’s supercar performance in a 2.6-ton luxury sloop.

…questionable looks

If you also want your neighbor to realize that you are not driving a Nissan Leaf, you can shop at Mansory for a complete body kit. The German tuner prides itself on the fact that no body panel remains unworked. Is that why it is an improvement? That depends on your personal preference. We have a feeling for those 22-inch rims on this Mansory creation.

Is this really the solution for the environment? That might be a different kettle of fish. Because with CO2 emissions of 193 g/km, this is not going to make your accountant happy. The consumption of 8.2 l/100 km + 12 kWh/100 km is also rather on the high side. Then why not get a Renault Twizzy instead?