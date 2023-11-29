Here we get confirmation of a new title for Nintendo Switch. This was announced just a few minutes ago by its developers. According to what was shared, Morbid: The Lords of Ire will arrive on the hybrid console in 2024. On the website you can also check which are the 110 best Nintendo Switch games (2023).

For now we do not have a more specific release date, so we will be attentive to more details. Morbid: The Lords of Ire is the continuation and reinvention from the acclaimed Souls-like isometric action RPG Morbid: The Seven Acolytes, in which the heroic Striver returns once again to fight horrifying creatures in a dark and twisted world of pain and suffering.”

Face creepy enemies in a new 3D perspective. Slaughter the hideous creatures you encounter with a wide variety of weapons, equipment and perks to eviscerate anything that stands in your way.

Just like in the sanity system Morbid: The Seven Acolytes, the way you approach combat can drastically influence the world around you. Succumbing to madness may grant you incredible power, but it also carries great risk and will dynamically change the way you perceive the world around you.

Morbid: The Lords of Ire comes to Nintendo Switch in 2024

Battle your way after battle for the five territories of Ira: Realms of terror populated by five unique factions ranging from winter mountains to rotting cities and many others. Fulfill your divine duty and free these lands from the evil that devastates them.

Kill everything that stands in your way to face the five fearsome Lords of Wrath. Test your skills and search for the unique dark and powerful monstrous creatures that lurk in each level.

These are her CARACTERISTICS:

Explore a variety of environments across five unique territories filled with nightmarish imagery and stomach-churning creatures. Try different play styles with a wide variety of weapons, runes and perks. Fight to preserve your sanity, or succumb to madness and take advantage of it… Test your skills against creepy enemies, shadowy monstrosities, and epic final boss battles like the powerful Lords of Wrath. Delve fully into the horrors of Morbid with the new 3D perspective of the saga.

and here it is your trailer:

What do you think?

Fuente.