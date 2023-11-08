A little over five years ago Cyanide Studio and Focus Entertainment pleasantly surprised us with an interesting proposal inspired by the board game Chaosium and in turn based on the horror novels by HP Lovecraft. This left us with the magnificent Call of Cthulhu, a grim psychological horror adventure that is available through PlayStation Plus.

Those who are signed up for the Extra and Premium levels have the possibility of downloading this title for free for PS4 and PS5 that you can find in the PlayStation Store. Once you get down to work, you will play the role of private detective Edward Pierce, who will go to a very gloomy island to investigate the mystery behind the death of a famous artist, her husband and her son.

Although this is just the premise, in reality behind all this there are cults, sects, creepy creatures and much more that will cause madness to invade our character at any moment. Still, the most important thing of all is that The plot won’t be exactly the same for everyone. because in the conversations different responses can be selected, just as it will also depend on the actions and decisions that are taken.

All of this will affect the course of the plot, guaranteeing enormous replayability to see what other situations may occur. In addition, Edward has a wide variety of skills with which different areas can be improved, such as research ability, occultism, medicine, etc., although all of this can also end up taking its toll on events due to the way they are resolved. .

This way you can open locks to access certain secret paths, get into a fight using brute force, improve your conversation so that the locals can offer help or clues, and much more. On the other hand, as a good researcher you can recreate scenes to better understand what happened in the place and thus learn better about previous events.

