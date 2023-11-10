Since NVIDIA launched its new RTX 4000, many users who have wanted to upgrade their old gaming laptop have been waiting for The price of devices with these new cards will stabilize. And, while it is true that gaming laptops with this new hardware have not seen their price increase as much as the desktop cards themselves, there was a small increase in the RRP of some of them.

However, after a few months on the market, and close to the celebration of Black Friday, it is beginning to be common to find gaming laptops with the new NVIDIA RTX 4000 at really attractive prices. For example, this is what happens with this Lenovo LOQ Gen 8which is currently reduced on Amazon to a price of 784.30 euros for a limited time, reaching its historical minimum price.

This Lenovo laptop has everything we can expect from a device that allows us to take advantage of the features of its multimedia sections. Specifically, in this sense we find a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution, with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and compatible with G-SYNC technology. In addition, it incorporates a perfect keyboard for gaming, since it incorporates the anti-ghosting function and LED lighting on all its keys.

The hardware that we find inside is measured perfectly by the people at Lenovo. On this occasion, an Intel processor has been chosen, the Core i5-12450H, which together with the 16 GB of RAM and the 512 GB SSD will give us fantastic performance. And in charge of the graphic section will be la NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GBwhose power and compatibility with DLSS 3 will make it a fantastic graphics card for gaming in 1080p.

