Both companies do not allow this horror game to reach their platforms, according to developer Puppet Combo. The game is “too crazy” for them and only appears to be released on Sony PlayStation and the Valve platform.

Christmas Massacre it’s a game of terror which premieres in PC, Steam Deck, PS4 and PS5, but not on Switch or Series X|S. Its developer claims that it cannot be released on Nintendo in Xbox because no company would allow it.

It’s about a title with a graphic style of the first PlayStation and arrives in mid-November on the aforementioned platforms and only in digital format.

In the responses to the tweet you have just below these lines, you can see several responses from the developer Puppet Combo telling several users that “only PlayStation will allow it”; Be careful, because this is only for adults.

In it Christmas Massacre trailer which can be seen in the red social de Elon Musk and through the Valve platform a person dressed as Santa Claus is seen with a knife; the rest is history.

In the video, this character stabs several people in what appears to be a supermarket and even burns children and nuns alive in what appears to be a school.

In other responses, Puppet Combo has given some users the same answers: “It’s too crazy for Switch” and “it’s too crazy for Xbox.”

The beastly game can only be played on PC and PlayStation

Other Puppet Combo game called Cannibal has a similar horror and slasher tone, along with a PS1 graphic style. This one is disponible en PlayStation, Xbox y Switchso this decision is not understood.

The three platforms have countless violent games, so the reasons why the game has supposedly been rejected from those consoles alone are not clear.

From VGC they have said they have contacted both Microsoft and Nintendo to see if they can comment further on the matter.

“Use Arcade-style stealth to stalk and assassinate your prey without being discovered, and switch between first- and third-person camera modes to change the way you play.

You must kill without being seen to complete each level. Can you satisfy your Christmas tree’s bloodlust in time before the holidays come to an end?” description via PS Store.

¿This game is really such a beast that neither Nintendo nor Xbox want it?