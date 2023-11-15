Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

BattleJuice Alchemist – Without date

Juice, the alchemist, is called to Caribou Creek to fight the demons that roam the lands. As your unique version of Juice, you explore the wilderness that once was New England. Fight evil in classic action RPG with top-down isometric view and bullet-time hand-to-hand combat.

Like previous Baroque Decay games, Catechesis maintains a style characterized by retro pixelated graphics, which leave many details to the player’s imagination, enhancing its gloomy atmosphere. This aesthetic is complemented by full anime-style cinematics that highlight the most significant moments of the plot.

Colony Defense – Without date

Are you looking for a unique and exciting strategy game that focuses on the essentials? Then you are exactly here. Embark on a journey across the universe and save as many human colonies as you can from mysterious attackers in our minimalist, addictive and ultimate tower base defense game.

On the other hand, Irem Collection Volume 1 has been confirmed for November 21, 2023.

