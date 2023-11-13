Today we bring another detail related to one of the most notable titles in the classic Wii catalog. This time we are talking about Super Mario Galaxy 2!

Super Mario Galaxy 2

Apparently, this published post allows us to learn about a curious trick that can be performed with Luigi, although in the end things go wrong. And it is that, in the Risky Sands Galaxy In Mario Galaxy 2, some players may try to jump on the Apisonites on the sand slide. Although Luigi can pull it off, the rolling enemies are precisely spaced.

After being thrown at all of them, the last one ends up defeating Luigi:

Fuente. Image source.