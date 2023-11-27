Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Raccoo Venture – December 14, 2023

Raccoo is the last heir to the Power of the Guardians, who for many years protected the Sacred Relic, maintaining harmony in Verta. However, the evil Tattooed Armadillos stole it and now Verta is in great danger.

WitchSpring R – Spring 2024

Outside, you can enjoy collecting magical ingredients, fighting warriors and monsters, and developing stories with various characters. At home, you can enjoy training your own witch by scheduling training and fusing magical ingredients that you can collect in the field.

On the other hand, it has been confirmed that Yukar From The Abyss will be released on December 7, 2023 in the United States, Korea, Hong Kong and Japan. In Europe, Australia and New Zealand, we have to wait until December 11, 2023.

