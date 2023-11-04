A new and interesting video from Omega Strikers comes to us directly from YouTube. It seems that it has not been the success that its developers expected after its premiere on Nintendo Switch and other platforms.

And today we learned that this free online game “footbrawler” It will conclude its development after its next update to guarantee the future of the Odyssey Interactive studio. Despite the cessation of development, servers and matchmaking will continue to function, and balance updates will be released in the future. Yes indeed, Starting at the end of this year they will no longer release new content.

Purchases made in Omega Strikers will be transferred as “premium currency” to the studio’s next game. Although it was not a commercial success, Odyssey is “super optimistic” about its future and plans to use what it learned to create something “new and fresh” that Omega Strikers fans will be able to enjoy.

For now we do not have more specific dates, but we will be attentive to more details about the cessation of news of this Nintendo Switch game.

What is your opinion? You can leave it to us below in the comments. We leave you with our complete coverage of the title.

