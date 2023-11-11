Get ready for Christmas with this terrifying gift! Look how cool the FNAF 2023 advent calendar from Funko is.

The month of December is approaching, and that means two things: Christmas is coming and the perfect time to have a good time is here. Advent Calendar. If you are one of those who really enjoyed the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, have played FNAF Security Breach on Switch or love the saga, we have something for you: a FNAF advent calendar 2023.

It is a design that is part of the family Funko Advent Calendarwith surprise figures that have a Christmas theme and the usual appearance of the Funko Pop figures!. The important thing is inside, with two dozen animatronic figurines that have been terrorizing us for years. Do you want to know more about him? Keep reading!

Funko Five Nights at Freddy’s Advent Calendar 2023

He Five Nights at Freddy’s Funko advent calendar is a model of 24 days that encompasses all December until Christmas Day. The most attractive thing about it is, of course, its interior, equipped with 24 miniature figures of Christmas-themed FNAF characters.

They are unique figures of animatronics such as Freddy, Foxy, Chica or Bonnie and other characters that we have seen both in the film and in the games of the FNAF saga. Each of them also comes with color patterns and Christmas decorations that are perfect for the upcoming holidays.

If you want to get it, you can buy it now on Amazon or look for it in other stores that have it available in their catalog. Of course, if you are a fan of the franchise and have loved watching the FNAF movie, it is perfect for Christmas 2023.

Another Five Nights at Freddy’s advent calendar that may interest you

This variant also belongs to Funko, however it uses a different design from the traditional Funko Pop!. He advent calendar 2023 FNAF Blacklight It also offers you 24 days full of surprise figures of Five Nights at Freddy’s characters and animatronics. They all have decorations and a Christmas theme, as you would expect.

You can get it, or you can look for others video game christmas calendars that may interest you. Do you want one in particular? Let us know in the comments!