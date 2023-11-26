Three hundred million people are slightly more than the Indonesian census, the number of those who suffer from depression in the world according to calculations by the United Nations and those who, according to the same organization, used drugs in 2021. Three hundred million is also the number of people who They depend on desalination plants to access water. Oneka, a Canadian company that boasts of having developed a promising system to desalinate water, focuses its attention on this large and valuable market. The reason? It does not need external electricity, does not emit polluting gases and uses wave energy.

At the moment they have already tried it in Chile.

Harnessing wave energy. What Oneka has created are desalination plants that take advantage of the up and down movement of waves. Their devices are located in the sea with a system of floating buoys and anchors to the seabed that allow them to take advantage of the impulse of the waves, absorbing their energy and using it for mechanical pumping of water.

The operation is relatively simple, at least on paper: They capture the liquid, pass a quarter of it through a reverse osmosis desalination system, and then pump the resulting flow of water to land with mechanical power and a pipe. The system is capable of withstanding storms and waves up to six meters high. It is also designed to work in a “modular and scalable” way, so the buoys can be combined with each other.

Without eleectricity. This is stated by the company and its innovation director, Susan Hunt, emphasized it a few days ago during an interview with the BBC: “The technology does not use electricity, it is 100% mechanically driven.” The only thing they need are waves that, of course, must meet certain minimum parameters. Its Iceberg model, capable of producing up to 50 m3 per day, requires waves 1.5 m high, in addition to a certain volume of water, depth and distance from the coast.

De Iceberg a Glacier. Oneka assures that the Iceberg model has been designed with commercial-scale projects in mind and focused on communities, industries or coastal tourist centers. According to his calculations, one unit could provide water to between 100 and 1,500 people each day, a wide range that depends on the consumption needs of each case. Regarding the size and characteristics of the device, each one measures 5×8 meters and weighs about 11,000 kilos.

It is not the only model developed by Oneka, which announces three golds. The smallest are the P-class, designed for pilot projects and which can produce 10 m3 daily, which will allow it to supply up to 300 people; and the Icecube, just 1.5 m long and capable of generating one cubic meter per day. On a larger scale, the company is working on a class that it has named Glacier, of up to 500 m3 and that aspires to cover the needs of municipalities and large coastal industries.





Objective: less impact. What Oneka aspires to is to offer a more sustainable desalination system, free of greenhouse gas emissions and with a limited visual impact. Currently, two main methods are used to desalinate ocean water, both often powered by non-renewable energy sources and which therefore emit carbon dioxide during the process: one is thermal; the other through membrane or reverse osmosis.

In the first, the liquid is heated until it evaporates and the salt decants. In the second, the pressure is used and the water passes through a special, semi-permeable membrane, which captures the salt. Although in the latter case less energy is required, both methods have their drawbacks, as the BBC reminds us. In addition to CO2 emissions, a salty waste stream accumulates during the process.

The UN estimates that in most cases, for every liter of drinking water achieved through desalination, 1.5 liters of a liquid contaminated with chlorine and copper are generated, waters twice as saline as those we can find in the ocean and that can It also poses a danger to life on the coast and at sea if it is not treated. Even what are known as “dead zones” can be generated.









Oneka’s proposal. Oneka uses reverse osmosis, although with interesting new features. Their method incorporates a membrane system that feeds on the waves and desalinates only part of the water it captures and the brine generated during the process mixes with the rest of the liquid that has not passed through the membrane before being released again. in the ocean.

“The brine we dump has a negligible impact on marine flora and fauna. Its salt concentration is slightly higher (+30%) than that of the ocean,” says the company, which specifies that the meshes it uses are 60 microns, which prevents them from ending up sucking small marine animals or even eggs. Another of its advantages is that the plants are built with recycled plastic.

