This new model of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is much more powerful than the previous one and now has a very juicy discount.

This new model comes with voice control so you can get the most out of Alexa.

Join the conversation

If you are here, you surely already know what we are talking about, this product is practically essential for thousands of people and now it has an incredible discount. Don’t miss the opportunity and get the Fire TV Stick with remote, voice control with Alexa and television controls included with a 44.5% discount. This product costs 44.99 euros and now you can get the Fire TV Stick for only 24,99 euros. An opportunity that you should not miss.

But… What is this device for? Well, very simple, with this you can install any application on your television without the need for it to be a latest model and the dreaded slowdowns or crashes occurring. In addition, many televisions have their own operating system, which can be a problem for some applications, especially if you are used to using Android, this device allows you to install anything regardless of the OS on your television. All applications are at your fingertips. This way you will turn your television into one of the best on the market.

Fire TV Stick

If you want to know what this device can offer you, below we will tell you its characteristics and what you can do with this product. We already told you that it has a 8 GB storageso you can install a few apps without having to worry about whether it will fill up space or not.

Get the Fire TV Stick now at an incredible price

Of course, we are talking about Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, therefore the way to get this product is through the official website. We are talking about the basic product, therefore this not available with 4K playback, although if you want the most powerful model, in this link you have the product so you can take a look. However, the Fire TV Stick that is now on sale is the latest model that Amazon has manufactured, with 50% more power than its predecessor.

At older times, the voice control via Alexa It will allow you to make the most of its capacity and you will be able to search for content simply by speaking, so everything will be much easier to find. Logically, all the applications you have in mind will be available to add to Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, including Spotify, which will allow you to listen to music without any problem on your television.

Surely you are thinking that to listen to music you need good sound… And you are right, this product is compatible con Dolby Atmos, so you won’t have any problems with the sound. Quality is guaranteed with this device, so if you want to transform your television and have access to hundreds of live channels and many other applications so that you do not lack absolutely anything, this is the perfect time to take advantage of the offer.

Fire TV Stick

Furthermore, television is just the beginning, with the Fire TV Stick and the different Alexa Skills you can even upload the images from your security cameras. For example, you can take a look at the baby’s room to see how everything is, or check the weather during the day. You will have all facilities at your fingertips or your voice, as you prefer.

If you want, you can also follow Black Friday 2023 live, so you can find out about absolutely all the offers that come on the market. Remember that in principle, these discounts will be available until the next day November 27which will be the last day of Black Friday.

Join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.