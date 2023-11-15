Last year the dominance of the Ferrari 250 GTO came to an end. The latter had been referred to for some time as the ‘most expensive car in the world’, but even the iconic Ferrari could not match the 135 million euros that someone was willing to pay for a classic Mercedes. It was not just any classic Mercedes but a 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé; essentially the closest a street-legal car can get to the ill-fated 1955 race car. In short: a very important car… But so is this Ferrari.

Second place… also among the Ferraris

This example from 1962 is sometimes described as the most important of all 36 250 GTOs built, and we understand why. It is one of the first years of construction, so that in itself rings bells for collectors. Moreover, this is also the only 250 GTO of that year that was used by Ferrari’s official racing team. Do you need any more reasons? Good: this is also the only one of its kind that was originally built with a 4.0-liter V12 engine, although it is only that on paper. After engine problems during the 24 Hours of Le Mans – because the car also took part in that – it was converted into a street-legal 250 GTO, complete with the usual 3.0-liter engine.

The ideal car to overthrow Mercedes’ record, but to no avail. For example, the 250 GTO was valued at $60 million by auction house RM Sotheby’s and, including costs, even sold for ‘only’ $51,705,000 — just under 48 million euros. That makes it the second most expensive car ever auctioned, although this does not necessarily make it the most expensive Ferrari 250 GTO ever sold. For example, one reportedly changed hands for $70 million in 2018, but since it was a private sale, it is usually not included in the official record figures.