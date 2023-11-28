A little over a year ago, a film arrived almost unnoticed on HBO Max, ‘Whom‘, which is worth recovering because it is among the juiciest exclusive products on the platform. It is written by David Koepp, one of the highest-grossing screenwriters in Hollywood (‘Mission: Impossible’ or Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man’, among others), especially known for his collaboration with Spielberg, in films such as ‘Jurassic Park’ and ‘War of the Worlds’.

Director Steven Soderbergh turns out to be the perfect director to put into images this script that has a lot to do with the film that Koepp wrote for David Fincher, ‘Panic Room’, and that the director of ‘Kimi’ admitted to reviewing obsessively to plan this. In fact, we are faced with another claustrophobic story that takes place almost entirely in a single setting.

In fact, claustrophobia is what Angela suffers from (played by a charismatic Zoë Kravitz, whom we remember playing Catwoman in ‘The Batman’), which works for a company that has launched Kimi, an Alexa-style smart speaker. He reviews error messages reported by users, and one day he finds a message that could contain an attack. In the midst of a pandemic and due to his illness, he does not dare to take the message to his superiors.

And so, ‘Kimi’ balances between technot-thriller (thanks to his frenetic editing skills, Soderbergh makes interesting the numerous scenes in which Angela is alone in front of her screens reviewing audios) and the most classic suspense (excellent and suffocating sequence in which he decides to go down to the street). And all wrapped up in a pertinent and sharp criticism of the loss of privacy that we sell at very low cost to corporations who don’t care much about people. An urban, minimalist, feisty and angry adventure.

Header: HBO Max

In Xataka | ‘Kimi’: a frenetic thriller on HBO Max that questions the morality of technology corporations