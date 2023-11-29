The AYANEO crowdfunding campaign is going from strength to strength, and it is not surprising seeing what exactly it offers. He AM01 It is a reality, and this micro PC can be reserved right now with a spectacular price of 137 euros for its most basic version. Thinking about setting up a curious team for your emulators? This AYANEO mini PC is perfect for that.

Index

See all sections

A Mini PC with enormous style

AYANEO already surprised us with the presentation of its next range inspired by retro airs, and its first model is the AM01 Mini PC, a small computer that has a design inspired by Apple’s 1984 Macintosh. The equipment is quite small, but inside we can find a configuration based on a AMD Ryzen 3 3200U o one AMD Ryzen 7 5700U.

In terms of connections, you will find an HDMI port, DisplayPort, Ethernet, several USB 3.0 and a front USB-C, so you will have plenty of freedom to connect all kinds of accessories. And this equipment is perfect for setting up a stylish desktop PC, as a portable computer that you can take wherever you want in case you need to move it constantly.

Why is it so cheap?

AYANEO continues working to offer quite affordable prices for its products, and this time it is a combination of circumstances. On the one hand, the cheapest version of the equipment has a processor Ryzen 3 3200U with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It is a configuration that is quite good for working in office automation and running the occasional simple game, but don’t expect miracles.

On the other hand, the version with Ryzen 7 5700U It is more powerful and capable, with graphics AMD Vega 8 at 1900 Mhz and FSR support. It’s not anything to write home about, but it will allow you to run important games at low graphics settings. This model with 5700U has a promotional price of 246 euros with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, which is not bad either.

The personalization touch

It is clear that its greatest attraction is the aesthetic aspect it offers, and the manufacturer also wanted you to be able to give it your personal touch by adding a series of stickers that you can place around the device. The dark area that imitates the Macintosh screen can be decorated with a sticker that imitates the running screen.

Buy it before it’s out of stock

The advantage of supporting the Indiegogo campaign is that you will be able to benefit from these incredible prices, since if you do so now, you will be able to enjoy discounts of up to 25%, which will disappear the moment the equipment goes on sale in its store. official.

Fuente: IndieGogo