A fan has created an incredible Din Djarin costume from The Mandalorian with such a perfect recreation of his Speeder that it has revolutionized Star Wars fans this Halloween.

Although Halloween is synonymous with a movie marathon terrorfor many it also means going out dressed as their favorite characters, not necessarily related to the horror genre.

Although every year we find the most spectacular costumes, practically all followers will surely agree that the absolute winner of this Halloween has been a Star Wars fan who has perfectly recreated the Speeder from Your Djarin in The Mandalorian.

The perfect Star Wars cosplay doesn’t exist… Ah, yes

As a global hit of Star Wars, The Mandalorian has been a rich source of inspiration for costumes Halloween for years, but without a doubt this fan surpasses them all.

The Star Wars Stuff Twitter account (now known as The strong point of his costume is the recreation he has made of the Speeder. You can take a look below.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we present the winner of Halloween“, details the publication. And it is no wonder, since It looks like the Speeder is really flying thanks to the mirrors placed on the bottom of the vehicle..

The reactions from the fans were immediate and the video immediately went viral around the world, applauding the work done with the cosplay.

While season 3 of The Mandalorian could mark the end of the series due to how it ends, it has been confirmed that the adventures of Din Djarin and Grog They are going to continue on Disney+.

With the actors’ strike still ongoing, it is currently unknown when we will see the new episodes on Disney+although the latest rumors suggest that season 4 The Mandalorian could end up becoming a movie. Do you feel like continuing the adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu?