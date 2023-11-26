He joins the list of candidates to play the main characters in the film.

The live-action The Legend of Zelda movie has become, from the first moment, one of the most anticipated of the year.

A live action movie of The Legend of Zelda was recently announced, a move that makes all the sense in the world after the great success of the animated film of Super Mario Bros., which has managed to position itself as one of the big releases of 2023. For Unfortunately, returning to talking about the Zelda movie, not many details have been given, beyond the fact that they are working on it, as well as the team of producers, scriptwriters and director who will make it possible. For this, fans have begun to speculate about the castingand very curious names have begun to appear.

Now just the possibility of Machine Gun Belly has appeared, a well-known rapper who ended up becoming a singer over time, who has shown his complete interest in playing Link in the next The Legend of Zelda movie. Specifically, he has done it with a story on his Instagram account, which you can find below, in which you can see the news announcing the development of the film, with a text that reads: “If I don’t play Link we have a problem”.

This is especially curious because, a few days before this film was officially announced, we were able to see photos in which Machine Gun Belly himself was disguised as Link, on the occasion of Halloween. This shows us that it is not a simple tantrum or something similar, but that this singer really knows the character and the franchise, and therefore his intention to interpret it is totally legitimate, although unfortunately for him it is most likely that this will not happen.

We will still have to wait to meet the cast

Unfortunately, as we have also mentioned before, no member of the cast is yet officially known, so anything we say would be speculation. For this reason, and beyond mentioning all the possible actors who could play Link and Zelda, or the best thing we can do is be patient until Nintendo, either with a press release, or at its own event, decides to announce to the chosen ones, just as they did with the Super Mario Bros. movie.

