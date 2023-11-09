Surely it has happened to you at some point that you have finished lunch or dinner, you have plenty left over and you had the doubt whether or not it could be put in the refrigeratorsince it was still a little hot.

Today, we have the highest technology refrigerators, capable of practically storing any food, whether colder or hotter.

We have always been told that it can be dangerous to store hot food in the refrigerator, something that could have been valid a few years ago, but with the advancement of technology it is no longer so valid.

And now Mario Sánchez, a food expert, has taken to his social networks to solve our million-dollar doubt.

In the video he comments that “we can confirm that it is not dangerous to put hot food in the refrigerator, but we can say that it is not entirely advisable,” he explains.

And he clarifies that “we should wait a little bit for that food to cool on the counter.”

Of course, clarify that you do not leave, for example, the omelet, the chickpeas or the lentil stew for several hours outside the fridgewith the excuse that it has to be tempered, because in the end it is a food that can go bad.

Recommend Let the food cool on the counter for about an hour and a half or two hours maximum before putting it in the refrigerator..

Of course, he clarifies, that another very different thing is that that dish of lentils can alter the temperature of the food around it in the refrigerator, and that is why it is important to have to temper the food somewhat beforehand.

So the next time you cook a large amount of food that you will have left over, you know that the best thing to do is, if it is still hot, let it cool down a little, and then without fear, store it in the refrigerator.